Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) went up by 2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.59. The company’s stock price has collected 10.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CATB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CATB is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00. CATB currently public float of 20.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CATB was 1.19M shares.

CATB’s Market Performance

CATB stocks went up by 10.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.85% and a quarterly performance of -77.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.38% for CATB stocks with a simple moving average of -72.45% for the last 200 days.

CATB Trading at -64.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CATB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CATB rose by +10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3875. In addition, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -74.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CATB

The total capital return value is set at -74.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.35. Equity return is now at value -73.70, with -65.00 for asset returns.

Based on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB), the company’s capital structure generated 6.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.93. Total debt to assets is 5.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.74.