Is Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) a Keeper?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) went up by 4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.71. The company’s stock price has collected 6.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Logitech G Unveils Its Lightest Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse Yet

Is It Worth Investing in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ :LOGI) Right Now?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOGI is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Logitech International S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.39, which is $14.37 above the current price. LOGI currently public float of 167.73M and currently shorts hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOGI was 898.28K shares.

LOGI’s Market Performance

LOGI stocks went up by 6.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.26% and a quarterly performance of 17.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Logitech International S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.06% for LOGI stocks with a simple moving average of 36.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to LOGI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

LOGI Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.22. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw 82.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Darrell Bracken, who sale 41,666 shares at the price of $84.66 back on Nov 02. After this action, Darrell Bracken now owns 765,172 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $3,527,395 using the latest closing price.

Arunkundrum Prakash, the Head of Global Operations of Logitech International S.A., sale 5,000 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Arunkundrum Prakash is holding 57,262 shares at $475,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.13 for the present operating margin

+37.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Logitech International S.A. stands at +15.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.73. Equity return is now at value 44.20, with 25.70 for asset returns.

Based on Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.