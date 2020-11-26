Hudson Ltd. (HUD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.87. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Ltd. (NYSE :HUD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Hudson Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.70, which is $0.02 above the current price. HUD currently public float of 39.27M and currently shorts hold a 11.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUD was 1.07M shares.

HUD’s Market Performance

HUD stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.13% and a quarterly performance of 1.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.32% for Hudson Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.14% for HUD stocks with a simple moving average of 21.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HUD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7.70 based on the research report published on November 06th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for HUD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 04th, 2020.

HUD Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUD fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, Hudson Ltd. saw -49.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+23.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Ltd. stands at +0.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Ltd. (HUD), the company’s capital structure generated 326.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.56. Total debt to assets is 66.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.