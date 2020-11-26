Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) went up by 3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s stock price has collected 17.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SNSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNSS is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50. SNSS currently public float of 14.25M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNSS was 895.34K shares.

SNSS’s Market Performance

SNSS stocks went up by 17.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.30% and a quarterly performance of -49.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.91% for SNSS stocks with a simple moving average of -60.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNSS

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNSS reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for SNSS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

SNSS Trading at 8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares surge +20.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNSS rose by +17.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2285. In addition, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -58.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNSS starting from Gullotta Tina, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $0.33 back on May 29. After this action, Gullotta Tina now owns 20,500 shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,989 using the latest closing price.

Quinn William P., the See Remarks of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Quinn William P. is holding 127,697 shares at $2,193 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1123.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1125.42. The total capital return value is set at -103.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -146.69. Equity return is now at value -179.10, with -72.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS), the company’s capital structure generated 22.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.57. Total debt to assets is 16.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.