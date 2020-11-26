Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Chubb Limited (CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.74. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/24/20 that Chubb Ltd. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE :CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CB is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Chubb Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.39, which is -$1.75 below the current price. CB currently public float of 449.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CB was 1.91M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

CB stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.60% and a quarterly performance of 19.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Chubb Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.63% for CB stocks with a simple moving average of 21.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $180 based on the research report published on November 24th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $171. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CB, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on November 10th of the current year.

CB Trading at 18.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +19.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.31. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Shasta Theodore, who sale 948 shares at the price of $151.87 back on Nov 16. After this action, Shasta Theodore now owns 15,738 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $143,973 using the latest closing price.

RINGSTED SEAN, the EVP, Chief Risk Officer and* of Chubb Limited, sale 11,478 shares at $148.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that RINGSTED SEAN is holding 189,891 shares at $1,699,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +13.03. The total capital return value is set at 7.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.72. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 31.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.70. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.