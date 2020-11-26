Here’s How Your Trade Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Aggressively Right Now

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) went down by -1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.66. The company’s stock price has collected 1.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that Upwork’s CEO and Chief People Officer Both Named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2020 Global Power 150: Women in Staffing List

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ :UPWK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Upwork Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.14, which is -$3.19 below the current price. UPWK currently public float of 110.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPWK was 2.55M shares.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK stocks went up by 1.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 78.80% and a quarterly performance of 133.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 198.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.64% for Upwork Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.99% for UPWK stocks with a simple moving average of 143.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $31 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Neutral” to UPWK, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

UPWK Trading at 54.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +79.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +270.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.90. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw 221.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from NELSON ELIZABETH A, who sale 41,674 shares at the price of $35.15 back on Nov 23. After this action, NELSON ELIZABETH A now owns 12,952 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $1,464,929 using the latest closing price.

Gilpin Eric, the Senior VP, Sales of Upwork Inc., sale 3,591 shares at $35.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Gilpin Eric is holding 3,687 shares at $127,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.00 for the present operating margin

+69.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -5.54. The total capital return value is set at -6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.02. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc. (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 16.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.13. Total debt to assets is 9.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.