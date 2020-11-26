FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.52. The company’s stock price has collected 9.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that FS/KKR Advisor Announces Proposed Merger of FS KKR Capital Corp. and FS KKR Capital Corp. II

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE :FSK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.22, which is -$0.6 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of FSK was 548.31K shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

FSK stocks went up by 9.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.05% and a quarterly performance of 14.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for FS KKR Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.41% for FSK stocks with a simple moving average of 16.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15.50 based on the research report published on November 12th of the current year 2020.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSK reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for FSK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

FSK Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +26.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.20. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw -25.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Gerson Brian, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on Jun 02. After this action, Gerson Brian now owns 0 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $186,620 using the latest closing price.

Gerson Brian, the Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corp., sale 50,000 shares at $3.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Gerson Brian is holding 50,000 shares at $187,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.34 for the present operating margin

+73.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +35.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.15.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 107.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.91. Total debt to assets is 50.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.