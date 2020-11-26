Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/23/20 that Covid Could Keep Hurting Foot Locker

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE :FL) Right Now?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FL is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Foot Locker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.22, which is $0.32 above the current price. FL currently public float of 96.72M and currently shorts hold a 6.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FL was 2.21M shares.

FL’s Market Performance

FL stocks went down by -3.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.16% and a quarterly performance of 28.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.19% for Foot Locker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.17% for FL stocks with a simple moving average of 25.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FL reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for FL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 13th of the current year.

FL Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.38. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw -1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Johnson Richard A, who sale 13,232 shares at the price of $40.02 back on Nov 17. After this action, Johnson Richard A now owns 254,713 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $529,545 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Richard A, the President & CEO of Foot Locker Inc., sale 138 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Johnson Richard A is holding 254,713 shares at $5,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.92 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker Inc. stands at +6.13. The total capital return value is set at 16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Foot Locker Inc. (FL), the company’s capital structure generated 134.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.30. Total debt to assets is 50.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.