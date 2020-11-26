Can ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Remain Competitive?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) went down by -2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.15. The company’s stock price has collected 3.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/20 that ARMOUR Residential REIT, INC. Announces September 30, 2020 Financial Position And Q3 Results

Is It Worth Investing in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE :ARR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARR is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.25, which is -$0.75 below the current price. ARR currently public float of 63.51M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARR was 954.69K shares.

ARR’s Market Performance

ARR stocks went up by 3.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.28% and a quarterly performance of 10.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.07% for ARR stocks with a simple moving average of 4.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ARR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $9.50 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ARR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2019.

ARR Trading at 9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARR rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. saw -39.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARR starting from ULM SCOTT, who sale 14,655 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, ULM SCOTT now owns 129,339 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., valued at $161,249 using the latest closing price.

ULM SCOTT, the Co-CEO and CIO of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $10.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that ULM SCOTT is holding 143,994 shares at $342,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-117.36 for the present operating margin

+86.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stands at -117.36. The total capital return value is set at -2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.51. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), the company’s capital structure generated 790.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 56.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.