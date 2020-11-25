Why Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) went down by -2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.90. The company’s stock price has collected 1.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Exact Sciences to participate in December investor conference

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ :EXAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.43, which is $33.17 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of EXAS was 2.17M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS stocks went up by 1.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.03% and a quarterly performance of 53.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for Exact Sciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.64% for EXAS stocks with a simple moving average of 34.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $140 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 28th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to EXAS, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on October 08th of the current year.

EXAS Trading at 9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.99. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 26.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Conroy Kevin T, who sale 32,819 shares at the price of $121.11 back on Nov 02. After this action, Conroy Kevin T now owns 888,095 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $3,974,738 using the latest closing price.

Conroy Kevin T, the President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 27,425 shares at $103.55 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Conroy Kevin T is holding 920,914 shares at $2,839,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.51 for the present operating margin

+73.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -9.59. The total capital return value is set at -7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.64. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 41.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.45. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.