We Analyzed the Future Direction of ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC), Here is What We Found

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) went down by -4.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.49. The company's stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that Ponce Utilizes ORBCOMM's Satellite IoT Technology to Enable Efficient Agricultural Irrigation

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORBC is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ORBCOMM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.70, which is $1.23 above the current price. ORBC currently public float of 73.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORBC was 565.96K shares.

ORBC’s Market Performance

ORBC stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.42% and a quarterly performance of 53.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.21% for ORBCOMM Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.43% for ORBC stocks with a simple moving average of 74.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORBC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ORBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORBC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the previous year 2019.

First Analysis Sec, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORBC reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for ORBC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2019.

ORBC Trading at 41.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +59.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORBC rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, ORBCOMM Inc. saw 46.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORBC starting from ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $4.31 back on Aug 12. After this action, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L now owns 7,697,220 shares of ORBCOMM Inc., valued at $431,000 using the latest closing price.

Eisenberg Jerome B, the Director of ORBCOMM Inc., purchase 6,700 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Eisenberg Jerome B is holding 1,003,579 shares at $8,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.61 for the present operating margin

+33.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for ORBCOMM Inc. stands at -6.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.67. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC), the company’s capital structure generated 112.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.04. Total debt to assets is 45.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.