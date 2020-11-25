Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went down by -4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.74. The company’s stock price has collected -8.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Medtronic Sees a Recovery. ‘Disruptive Opportunities’ Are Next.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ :TNDM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNDM is at 0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.13, which is $40.41 above the current price. TNDM currently public float of 60.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNDM was 708.37K shares.

TNDM’s Market Performance

TNDM stocks went down by -8.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.11% and a quarterly performance of -17.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.39% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.58% for TNDM stocks with a simple moving average of -3.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TNDM, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on July 06th of the current year.

TNDM Trading at -19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -22.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.78. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. saw 48.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from BLICKENSTAFF KIM D, who sale 16,802 shares at the price of $106.88 back on Nov 12. After this action, BLICKENSTAFF KIM D now owns 849,588 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., valued at $1,795,829 using the latest closing price.

BLICKENSTAFF KIM D, the Director of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $100.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that BLICKENSTAFF KIM D is holding 866,390 shares at $2,502,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.62 for the present operating margin

+52.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at -6.83. The total capital return value is set at -9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.55. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 10.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.46. Total debt to assets is 6.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.