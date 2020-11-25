Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) went up by 14.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.10. The company’s stock price has collected 19.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Seritage Growth Properties Appoints Amanda Lombard as Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE :SRG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRG is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Seritage Growth Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. SRG currently public float of 34.35M and currently shorts hold a 42.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRG was 622.29K shares.

SRG’s Market Performance

SRG stocks went up by 19.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.38% and a quarterly performance of 48.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for Seritage Growth Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.75% for SRG stocks with a simple moving average of 35.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SRG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SRG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2020.

SRG Trading at 38.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +45.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRG rose by +19.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, Seritage Growth Properties saw -52.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRG starting from Dickman Brian Robert, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $14.82 back on Sep 14. After this action, Dickman Brian Robert now owns 25,501 shares of Seritage Growth Properties, valued at $148,239 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.42 for the present operating margin

-9.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seritage Growth Properties stands at -35.33. The total capital return value is set at -5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.52. Equity return is now at value -13.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), the company’s capital structure generated 218.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.61. Total debt to assets is 58.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.