Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Just Got Our Attention

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG) went up by 3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.89. The company’s stock price has collected -19.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Montrose Environmental Group Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE :MEG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.63, which is $4.89 above the current price. MEG currently public float of 19.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEG was 174.24K shares.

MEG’s Market Performance

MEG stocks went down by -19.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.55% and a quarterly performance of 1.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Montrose Environmental Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.81% for MEG stocks with a simple moving average of 9.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MEG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MEG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEG reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for MEG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 17th, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to MEG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

MEG Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEG fell by -16.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.05. In addition, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. saw 26.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+18.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.84.

Based on Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG), the company’s capital structure generated 148.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.75.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.