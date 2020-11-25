Mmtec Inc. (MTC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) went up by 11.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.70. The company’s stock price has collected 10.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that MMTEC, Inc. Announces Half Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ :MTC) Right Now?

MTC currently public float of 7.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTC was 1.19M shares.

MTC’s Market Performance

MTC stocks went up by 10.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.50% and a quarterly performance of 18.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.46% for Mmtec Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.44% for MTC stocks with a simple moving average of -7.05% for the last 200 days.

MTC Trading at 19.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares surge +18.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTC rose by +10.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0058. In addition, Mmtec Inc. saw -38.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1464.55 for the present operating margin

+41.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mmtec Inc. stands at -1117.17. The total capital return value is set at -111.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.48. Equity return is now at value -56.20, with -42.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mmtec Inc. (MTC), the company’s capital structure generated 20.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.20. Total debt to assets is 15.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 187.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.