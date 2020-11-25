Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for VEREIT Inc. (VER)?

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) went up by 1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.18. The company’s stock price has collected 0.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that VEREIT(R) Announces Pricing of $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in VEREIT Inc. (NYSE :VER) Right Now?

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VER is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for VEREIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.69, which is $0.23 above the current price. VER currently public float of 1.09B and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VER was 9.85M shares.

VER’s Market Performance

VER stocks went up by 0.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.25% and a quarterly performance of 9.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for VEREIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.64% for VER stocks with a simple moving average of 13.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VER

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VER reach a price target of $6.75. The rating they have provided for VER stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to VER, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

VER Trading at 8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +16.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VER rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, VEREIT Inc. saw -20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VER starting from RUFRANO GLENN J, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $6.33 back on Sep 23. After this action, RUFRANO GLENN J now owns 3,279,252 shares of VEREIT Inc., valued at $253,152 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.59 for the present operating margin

+50.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for VEREIT Inc. stands at -24.28. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on VEREIT Inc. (VER), the company’s capital structure generated 86.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 44.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.