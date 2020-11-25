Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)?

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) went up by 11.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s stock price has collected 24.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that Baytex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results and Board Appointment

Is It Worth Investing in Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE :BTE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTE is at 3.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.53. BTE currently public float of 546.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTE was 1.59M shares.

BTE’s Market Performance

BTE stocks went up by 24.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.55% and a quarterly performance of 11.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.27% for Baytex Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.62% for BTE stocks with a simple moving average of 26.20% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at 52.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +65.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE rose by +24.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4046. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp. saw -60.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.55 for the present operating margin

+14.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baytex Energy Corp. stands at -0.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.25. Equity return is now at value -253.00, with -70.40 for asset returns.

Based on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE), the company’s capital structure generated 62.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.53. Total debt to assets is 31.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.