Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)?

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) went up by 8.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.13. The company’s stock price has collected 5.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Antares Pharma to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ATRS) Right Now?

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 93.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRS is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Antares Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.25. ATRS currently public float of 154.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRS was 872.52K shares.

ATRS’s Market Performance

ATRS stocks went up by 5.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.38% and a quarterly performance of 14.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Antares Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.05% for ATRS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ATRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ATRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2017.

ATRS Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRS rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Antares Pharma Inc. saw -34.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRS starting from Powell Fred M, who purchase 16,400 shares at the price of $2.85 back on Nov 12. After this action, Powell Fred M now owns 646,465 shares of Antares Pharma Inc., valued at $46,740 using the latest closing price.

SAMSON MARVIN, the Director of Antares Pharma Inc., sale 56 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that SAMSON MARVIN is holding 51,751 shares at $252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.80 for the present operating margin

+58.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antares Pharma Inc. stands at -1.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.51. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS), the company’s capital structure generated 86.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.35. Total debt to assets is 35.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.