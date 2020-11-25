Is Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) a Keeper?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went up by 8.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected 14.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.25, which is -$1.75 below the current price. LBRT currently public float of 72.81M and currently shorts hold a 6.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 995.48K shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went up by 14.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.43% and a quarterly performance of 69.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.27% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of 78.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $8 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to LBRT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 05th of the current year.

LBRT Trading at 34.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +39.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. saw -1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from ELLIOTT R SEAN, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $9.76 back on Nov 18. After this action, ELLIOTT R SEAN now owns 135,017 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., valued at $48,799 using the latest closing price.

Riverstone/Carlyle Energy Part, the Director of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., sale 5,750,000 shares at $8.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Riverstone/Carlyle Energy Part is holding 2,586,344 shares at $49,507,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.56 for the present operating margin

+10.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at +1.96. The total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.18. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 15.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.