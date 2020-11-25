Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) went down by -3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $181.76. The company’s stock price has collected -3.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Equifax Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Equifax Inc. (NYSE :EFX) Right Now?

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EFX is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Equifax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $189.28, which is $23.48 above the current price. EFX currently public float of 121.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EFX was 876.78K shares.

EFX’s Market Performance

EFX stocks went down by -3.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.87% and a quarterly performance of 2.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Equifax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.71% for EFX stocks with a simple moving average of 7.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFX reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for EFX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to EFX, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on July 10th of the current year.

EFX Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.75. In addition, Equifax Inc. saw 18.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from Dhore Prasanna, who sale 26 shares at the price of $142.40 back on Oct 28. After this action, Dhore Prasanna now owns 13,838 shares of Equifax Inc., valued at $3,702 using the latest closing price.

Dhore Prasanna, the Chief Data & Analytics Officer of Equifax Inc., sale 610 shares at $164.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Dhore Prasanna is holding 13,922 shares at $100,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.60 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax Inc. stands at -11.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.77. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Equifax Inc. (EFX), the company’s capital structure generated 135.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.46. Total debt to assets is 44.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.