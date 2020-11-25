Here’s Our Rant About Sientra Inc. (SIEN)

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) went up by 6.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.71. The company’s stock price has collected -1.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Sientra Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ :SIEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIEN is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sientra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.57, which is $2.55 above the current price. SIEN currently public float of 47.85M and currently shorts hold a 6.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIEN was 699.38K shares.

SIEN’s Market Performance

SIEN stocks went down by -1.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.03% and a quarterly performance of 29.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Sientra Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.16% for SIEN stocks with a simple moving average of 38.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIEN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIEN in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SIEN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

SIEN Trading at 18.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +21.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEN rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.73. In addition, Sientra Inc. saw -47.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIEN starting from Nugent Jeffrey M, who sale 63,557 shares at the price of $5.91 back on Feb 20. After this action, Nugent Jeffrey M now owns 209,826 shares of Sientra Inc., valued at $375,368 using the latest closing price.

Nugent Jeffrey M, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Sientra Inc., sale 53,513 shares at $5.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that Nugent Jeffrey M is holding 273,383 shares at $317,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-106.05 for the present operating margin

+60.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sientra Inc. stands at -127.62. The total capital return value is set at -75.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.51. Equity return is now at value -201.10, with -45.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sientra Inc. (SIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.08. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.