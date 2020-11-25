Here’s Our Rant About Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) went up by 3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.63. The company’s stock price has collected 5.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Color Star Technology to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational 2020 Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :CSCW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCW is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.00. CSCW currently public float of 40.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCW was 3.35M shares.

CSCW’s Market Performance

CSCW stocks went up by 5.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.61% and a quarterly performance of -37.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.25% for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.64% for CSCW stocks with a simple moving average of -30.36% for the last 200 days.

CSCW Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares sank -11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCW rose by +5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5109. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw -65.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCW

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.36. Equity return is now at value -393.30, with -27.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.98.