Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Just Got Our Attention

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) went up by 10.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.09. The company’s stock price has collected 1.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Flotek Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Is It Worth Investing in Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE :FTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTK is at 2.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Flotek Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is -$0.8 below the current price. FTK currently public float of 66.30M and currently shorts hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTK was 503.11K shares.

FTK’s Market Performance

FTK stocks went up by 1.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.80% and a quarterly performance of 1.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for Flotek Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.24% for FTK stocks with a simple moving average of 40.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTK

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTK reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for FTK stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on January 20th, 2016.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to FTK, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

FTK Trading at -11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares sank -8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTK rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Flotek Industries Inc. saw 15.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTK starting from Nierenberg David, who purchase 23,918 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Sep 15. After this action, Nierenberg David now owns 2,901,996 shares of Flotek Industries Inc., valued at $60,513 using the latest closing price.

Nierenberg David, the Director of Flotek Industries Inc., purchase 42,937 shares at $2.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Nierenberg David is holding 2,886,523 shares at $107,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.99 for the present operating margin

-31.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flotek Industries Inc. stands at -64.29. The total capital return value is set at -33.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.15. Equity return is now at value -139.60, with -104.20 for asset returns.

Based on Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK), the company’s capital structure generated 10.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.25. Total debt to assets is 7.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.