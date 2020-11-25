Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) went down by -16.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.71. The company’s stock price has collected -10.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE :DY) Right Now?

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 115.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DY is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.00, which is $8.46 above the current price. DY currently public float of 30.35M and currently shorts hold a 6.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DY was 391.15K shares.

DY’s Market Performance

DY stocks went down by -10.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.70% and a quarterly performance of 20.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.41% for Dycom Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.05% for DY stocks with a simple moving average of 48.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DY stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for DY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $59 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DY reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for DY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2020.

DY Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DY fell by -10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.60. In addition, Dycom Industries Inc. saw 39.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DY starting from ESTES TIMOTHY R, who sale 48,532 shares at the price of $55.51 back on Aug 28. After this action, ESTES TIMOTHY R now owns 306,438 shares of Dycom Industries Inc., valued at $2,694,011 using the latest closing price.

HIGGINS PATRICIA, the Director of Dycom Industries Inc., sale 4,675 shares at $44.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that HIGGINS PATRICIA is holding 35,890 shares at $209,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.53 for the present operating margin

+11.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dycom Industries Inc. stands at +1.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.34. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Dycom Industries Inc. (DY), the company’s capital structure generated 107.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 42.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.18.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.