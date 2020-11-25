Can Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) Remain Competitive?

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) went down by -2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $839.77. The company’s stock price has collected -7.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that Equinix Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ :EQIX) Right Now?

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 135.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQIX is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Equinix Inc. (REIT) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $848.86, which is $151.45 above the current price. EQIX currently public float of 88.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQIX was 387.44K shares.

EQIX’s Market Performance

EQIX stocks went down by -7.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.14% and a quarterly performance of -11.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Equinix Inc. (REIT). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.73% for EQIX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQIX stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for EQIX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EQIX in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $800 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQIX reach a price target of $835. The rating they have provided for EQIX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to EQIX, setting the target price at $821 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

EQIX Trading at -10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQIX fell by -7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $746.32. In addition, Equinix Inc. (REIT) saw 18.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQIX starting from PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B, who sale 200 shares at the price of $762.57 back on Nov 16. After this action, PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B now owns 17,980 shares of Equinix Inc. (REIT), valued at $152,514 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR KEITH D, the Chief Financial Officer of Equinix Inc. (REIT), sale 1,000 shares at $749.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that TAYLOR KEITH D is holding 29,667 shares at $749,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.10 for the present operating margin

+26.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinix Inc. (REIT) stands at +9.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX), the company’s capital structure generated 150.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.05. Total debt to assets is 55.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.