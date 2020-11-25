Can DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Remain Competitive?

DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went down by -12.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.93. The company’s stock price has collected 271.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that DPW Holdings’ Coolisys(R) Power Electronics Business to Test ACECool(TM) EV Chargers Targeting National Fast-Food Franchise Networks

Is It Worth Investing in DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX :DPW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DPW is at 3.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for DPW Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DPW currently public float of 13.56M and currently shorts hold a 13.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPW was 8.54M shares.

DPW’s Market Performance

DPW stocks went up by 271.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 223.59% and a quarterly performance of 246.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 691.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 63.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.31% for DPW Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 219.98% for DPW stocks with a simple moving average of 260.46% for the last 200 days.

DPW Trading at 211.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 63.83%, as shares surge +220.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +252.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPW rose by +271.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +347.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, DPW Holdings Inc. saw 430.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPW starting from Ault & Company, Inc., who purchase 1,482 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Nov 26. After this action, Ault & Company, Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of DPW Holdings Inc., valued at $1,260 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.60 for the present operating margin

+22.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for DPW Holdings Inc. stands at -124.15. The total capital return value is set at -77.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -211.18. Equity return is now at value -861.00, with -88.60 for asset returns.

Based on DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW), the company’s capital structure generated 215.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.26. Total debt to assets is 34.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.