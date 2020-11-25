Buy or Sell AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock price has collected 3.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for November 2020 and Announces Estimated Tangible Net Book Value of $16.31 per Common Share as of October 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ :AGNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGNC is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for AGNC Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.71, which is -$0.29 below the current price. AGNC currently public float of 543.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGNC was 7.00M shares.

AGNC’s Market Performance

AGNC stocks went up by 3.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.43% and a quarterly performance of 11.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for AGNC Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.94% for AGNC stocks with a simple moving average of 14.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGNC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for AGNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AGNC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

AGNC Trading at 9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.62. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Davis Morris A., who sale 2,741 shares at the price of $14.26 back on Aug 24. After this action, Davis Morris A. now owns 31,313 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $39,074 using the latest closing price.

Davis Morris A., the Director of AGNC Investment Corp., sale 4,000 shares at $12.47 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Davis Morris A. is holding 33,423 shares at $49,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.59 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at +63.59. The total capital return value is set at 0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.15. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 896.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.96. Total debt to assets is 87.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 99.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.