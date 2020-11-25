Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) went down by -11.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s stock price has collected -14.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal 2020 Year End Results

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARWR is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.73, which is $9.79 above the current price. ARWR currently public float of 99.54M and currently shorts hold a 8.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARWR was 1.56M shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR stocks went down by -14.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.18% and a quarterly performance of 42.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.75% for ARWR stocks with a simple moving average of 45.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARWR, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on May 08th of the current year.

ARWR Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR fell by -14.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.39. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from Bradshaw Curt, who sale 15,625 shares at the price of $68.73 back on Nov 20. After this action, Bradshaw Curt now owns 0 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,073,906 using the latest closing price.

Bradshaw Curt, the Chief Scientific Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 15,625 shares at $69.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Bradshaw Curt is holding 15,625 shares at $1,084,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +40.27. The total capital return value is set at 35.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.69. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -4.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 341.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.