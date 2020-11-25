Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) went down by -5.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.59. The company’s stock price has collected -6.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX :APT) Right Now?

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APT is at -1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.50. APT currently public float of 12.26M and currently shorts hold a 28.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APT was 1.29M shares.

APT’s Market Performance

APT stocks went down by -6.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.38% and a quarterly performance of -23.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 250.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.22% for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.70% for APT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APT stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for APT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APT in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $2.50 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2010.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2009.

APT Trading at -17.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -17.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APT fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.51. In addition, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. saw 243.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APT starting from RITOTA JOHN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.34 back on May 14. After this action, RITOTA JOHN now owns 30,850 shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., valued at $153,400 using the latest closing price.

MONTGOMERY CHARLES D, the Director of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., sale 15,833 shares at $9.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that MONTGOMERY CHARLES D is holding 0 shares at $151,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.48 for the present operating margin

+35.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stands at +6.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.86. Equity return is now at value 45.70, with 36.90 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.83. Total debt to assets is 8.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.71.