A Lesson to Learn: ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) went up by 34.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.03. The company's stock price has collected 1.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ZKIN currently public float of 4.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZKIN was 106.47K shares.

ZKIN’s Market Performance

ZKIN stocks went up by 1.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.89% and a quarterly performance of 45.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.00% for ZK International Group Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.15% for ZKIN stocks with a simple moving average of 84.36% for the last 200 days.

ZKIN Trading at 56.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 15.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares surge +73.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZKIN rose by +55.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7315. In addition, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. saw 35.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.53 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stands at +12.69. The total capital return value is set at 14.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.13. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.