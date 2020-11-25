A Lesson to Learn: NIO Limited (NIO)

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) went down by -3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.70. The company’s stock price has collected 14.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that NIO Inc. ADR stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Limited (NYSE :NIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NIO Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $268.94, which is -$21.81 below the current price. NIO currently public float of 177.72M and currently shorts hold a 34.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIO was 161.12M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO stocks went up by 14.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 105.73% and a quarterly performance of 161.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 2510.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.46% for NIO Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.38% for NIO stocks with a simple moving average of 304.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $30 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to NIO, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

NIO Trading at 79.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +88.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +178.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,251.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.30. In addition, NIO Limited saw 1231.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-141.59 for the present operating margin

-21.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Limited stands at -145.86. The total capital return value is set at -128.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -215.78. Equity return is now at value 231.30, with -32.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.