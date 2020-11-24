Why Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) went up by 17.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s stock price has collected 44.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Emerald Health Therapeutics Enters into Share Purchase Agreement for Sale of Pure Sunfarms

Is It Worth Investing in Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ :VFF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Village Farms International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.84. VFF currently public float of 55.49M and currently shorts hold a 11.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VFF was 1.64M shares.

VFF’s Market Performance

VFF stocks went up by 44.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 74.54% and a quarterly performance of 65.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for Village Farms International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.12% for VFF stocks with a simple moving average of 96.25% for the last 200 days.

VFF Trading at 71.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.42%, as shares surge +90.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFF rose by +44.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Village Farms International Inc. saw 50.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFF starting from DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, who sale 30,224 shares at the price of $6.35 back on Jun 04. After this action, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A now owns 9,259,529 shares of Village Farms International Inc., valued at $191,922 using the latest closing price.

DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, the Chief Executive Officer of Village Farms International Inc., sale 151,796 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A is holding 9,289,753 shares at $948,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.94 for the present operating margin

-5.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Village Farms International Inc. stands at +1.61. The total capital return value is set at -18.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.59.

Based on Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.13. Total debt to assets is 20.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.