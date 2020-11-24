Why Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.55. The company’s stock price has collected -2.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Akoustis to Present at the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 17, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AKTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKTS is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Akoustis Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.83, which is $3.04 above the current price. AKTS currently public float of 33.92M and currently shorts hold a 24.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKTS was 461.38K shares.

AKTS’s Market Performance

AKTS stocks went down by -2.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.84% and a quarterly performance of -8.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.21% for Akoustis Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.54% for AKTS stocks with a simple moving average of 0.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AKTS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AKTS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $7.40 based on the research report published on September 18th of the previous year 2019.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AKTS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

AKTS Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc. saw -4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from RUDY SUZANNE B, who sale 11,132 shares at the price of $7.83 back on Nov 13. After this action, RUDY SUZANNE B now owns 96,164 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc., valued at $87,164 using the latest closing price.

Geiss Arthur, the Director of Akoustis Technologies Inc., sale 9,343 shares at $7.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Geiss Arthur is holding 115,138 shares at $73,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.83 for the present operating margin

-196.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stands at -2018.99. The total capital return value is set at -58.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.10. Equity return is now at value -98.20, with -58.40 for asset returns.

Based on Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.57. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 144.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.54.