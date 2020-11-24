We Analyzed the Future Direction of Huami Corporation (HMI), Here is What We Found

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) went down by -7.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s stock price has collected 1.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Former Texas Instruments Executive Bing Xie Joins Huami’s Board as Independent Director

Is It Worth Investing in Huami Corporation (NYSE :HMI) Right Now?

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Huami Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.99, which is $2.66 above the current price. HMI currently public float of 22.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMI was 302.31K shares.

HMI’s Market Performance

HMI stocks went up by 1.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.62% and a quarterly performance of 0.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.56% for Huami Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.58% for HMI stocks with a simple moving average of 6.34% for the last 200 days.

HMI Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares surge +17.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMI rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.87. In addition, Huami Corporation saw 13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+25.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huami Corporation stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 27.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.27. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Huami Corporation (HMI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.26. Total debt to assets is 2.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.