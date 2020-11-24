The Chart for EPR Properties (EPR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) went up by 16.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.17. The company’s stock price has collected 20.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that EPR Properties Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE :EPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPR is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for EPR Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.57, which is -$6.82 below the current price. EPR currently public float of 73.67M and currently shorts hold a 10.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPR was 1.18M shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR stocks went up by 20.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.84% and a quarterly performance of 20.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.60% for EPR Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.38% for EPR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPR reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for EPR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 06th, 2020.

EPR Trading at 40.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +52.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR rose by +20.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.29. In addition, EPR Properties saw -46.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from NEWMAN JACK A JR, who sale 5,800 shares at the price of $29.50 back on Nov 11. After this action, NEWMAN JACK A JR now owns 639 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $171,091 using the latest closing price.

SHANKS VIRGINIA E, the Director of EPR Properties, purchase 1,600 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that SHANKS VIRGINIA E is holding 2,605 shares at $49,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+66.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +23.62. The total capital return value is set at 3.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.53.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 111.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.62. Total debt to assets is 50.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.