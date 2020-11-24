Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Root Inc. (ROOT)

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) went down by -10.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.48. The company’s stock price has collected -14.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Root Inc. (NASDAQ :ROOT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Root Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ROOT currently public float of 30.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROOT was 2.67M shares.

ROOT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.20% for ROOT stocks with a simple moving average of -23.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROOT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ROOT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ROOT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2020.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROOT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ROOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ROOT, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 23rd of the current year.

ROOT Trading at -23.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.27% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROOT fell by -14.26%. In addition, Root Inc. saw -36.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.