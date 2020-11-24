Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that Equitable Holdings Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.67, which is $3.61 above the current price. EQH currently public float of 399.22M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQH was 3.16M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH stocks went up by 1.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.71% and a quarterly performance of 16.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Equitable Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.32% for EQH stocks with a simple moving average of 28.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $28 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to EQH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

EQH Trading at 20.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +27.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.19. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw 1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Hattem Dave S., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $22.75 back on Nov 06. After this action, Hattem Dave S. now owns 45,403 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $159,256 using the latest closing price.

Stansfield George, the Director of Equitable Holdings Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $10.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Stansfield George is holding 5,000 shares at $26,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at -18.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.42. Equity return is now at value 36.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 36.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.95. Total debt to assets is 2.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.