Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) went up by 8.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.29. The company’s stock price has collected 10.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that M&A Is Back. These Industries Are Ready for More Deals.

Is It Worth Investing in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE :XEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XEC is at 2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Cimarex Energy Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.41, which is $3.95 above the current price. XEC currently public float of 97.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XEC was 1.53M shares.

XEC’s Market Performance

XEC stocks went up by 10.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.06% and a quarterly performance of 33.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for Cimarex Energy Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.77% for XEC stocks with a simple moving average of 43.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEC

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XEC reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for XEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to XEC, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 28th of the current year.

XEC Trading at 39.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +44.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEC rose by +10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.00. In addition, Cimarex Energy Co. saw -28.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEC starting from ALBI JOSEPH R, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $30.55 back on Nov 09. After this action, ALBI JOSEPH R now owns 118,813 shares of Cimarex Energy Co., valued at $305,500 using the latest closing price.

BELL STEPHEN P, the Ex VP of Cimarex Energy Co., sale 12,500 shares at $28.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that BELL STEPHEN P is holding 19,093 shares at $351,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.37 for the present operating margin

+36.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cimarex Energy Co. stands at -5.34. The total capital return value is set at 11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value -94.20, with -40.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), the company’s capital structure generated 61.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.21. Total debt to assets is 31.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.