Is Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) a Keeper?

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) went up by 23.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.40. The company’s stock price has collected 15.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ :TRIB) Right Now?

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRIB is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Trinity Biotech plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $1.46 above the current price. TRIB currently public float of 14.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRIB was 335.82K shares.

TRIB’s Market Performance

TRIB stocks went up by 15.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.60% and a quarterly performance of 71.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 254.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.47% for Trinity Biotech plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.19% for TRIB stocks with a simple moving average of 87.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRIB

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to TRIB, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

TRIB Trading at 41.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.06%, as shares surge +24.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRIB rose by +15.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Trinity Biotech plc saw 242.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.96 for the present operating margin

+39.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Biotech plc stands at -32.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.16. Equity return is now at value -665.10, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB), the company’s capital structure generated 2,167.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.59. Total debt to assets is 77.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,116.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.