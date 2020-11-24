Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Myomo Inc. (MYO)?

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) went up by 22.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s stock price has collected 36.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Myomo Inc. (AMEX :MYO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYO is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Myomo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.25. MYO currently public float of 4.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYO was 1.10M shares.

MYO’s Market Performance

MYO stocks went up by 36.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.40% and a quarterly performance of 91.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.25% for Myomo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.16% for MYO stocks with a simple moving average of 63.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2020.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYO reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MYO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

MYO Trading at 49.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares surge +53.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO rose by +36.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, Myomo Inc. saw -22.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from KIRK THOMAS F, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Feb 13. After this action, KIRK THOMAS F now owns 8,125 shares of Myomo Inc., valued at $24,465 using the latest closing price.

GUDONIS PAUL R, the Chief Executive Officer of Myomo Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that GUDONIS PAUL R is holding 26,133 shares at $41,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-281.29 for the present operating margin

+76.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myomo Inc. stands at -279.15. The total capital return value is set at -198.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -234.43. Equity return is now at value -145.20, with -104.90 for asset returns.

Based on Myomo Inc. (MYO), the company’s capital structure generated 145.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.25. Total debt to assets is 40.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.