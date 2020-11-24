Is International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) a Keeper?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) went down by -6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s stock price has collected -10.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that (PR) International Tower Hill Mines Files 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX :THM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THM is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. THM currently public float of 131.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THM was 488.60K shares.

THM’s Market Performance

THM stocks went down by -10.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.74% and a quarterly performance of 3.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 167.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.53% for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.45% for THM stocks with a simple moving average of 23.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for THM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THM reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for THM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 05th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to THM, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

THM Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -14.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THM fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5010. In addition, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. saw 153.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THM starting from PAULSON & CO. INC., who purchase 2,337,410 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Sep 02. After this action, PAULSON & CO. INC. now owns 61,930,724 shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., valued at $3,272,374 using the latest closing price.

Electrum Strategic Opportuniti, the 10% Owner of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., purchase 1,042,201 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Electrum Strategic Opportuniti is holding 27,613,581 shares at $1,459,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THM

The total capital return value is set at -5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.98. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.37.