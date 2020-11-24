Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) went up by 4.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.59. The company’s stock price has collected 8.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Curis Announces Collaboration with the National Cancer Institute for the Development of IRAK4 Inhibitor, CA-4948, as an Anti-Cancer Agent

Is It Worth Investing in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ :CRIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRIS is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Curis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.75. CRIS currently public float of 53.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRIS was 542.46K shares.

CRIS’s Market Performance

CRIS stocks went up by 8.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.39% and a quarterly performance of 18.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.74% for Curis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.49% for CRIS stocks with a simple moving average of 29.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRIS stocks, with Laidlaw repeating the rating for CRIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRIS in the upcoming period, according to Laidlaw is $5 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRIS reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CRIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 17th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to CRIS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

CRIS Trading at 19.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +22.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS rose by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2030. In addition, Curis Inc. saw -20.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRIS starting from Dentzer James E, who sale 3,094 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Jan 24. After this action, Dentzer James E now owns 42,158 shares of Curis Inc., valued at $5,076 using the latest closing price.

Dentzer James E, the President & CEO of Curis Inc., sale 3,658 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Dentzer James E is holding 45,252 shares at $6,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-243.46 for the present operating margin

+93.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc. stands at -321.28. The total capital return value is set at -81.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.05. Equity return is now at value 93.10, with -81.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.