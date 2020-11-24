Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) went up by 10.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.95. The company’s stock price has collected -59.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that BrainStorm to present NurOwn(R) Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results at 31st International Symposium on ALS/MND

Is It Worth Investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BCLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCLI is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.50. BCLI currently public float of 25.30M and currently shorts hold a 23.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCLI was 990.58K shares.

BCLI’s Market Performance

BCLI stocks went down by -59.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -55.26% and a quarterly performance of -59.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.21% for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -50.34% for BCLI stocks with a simple moving average of -51.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCLI reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for BCLI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2016.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to BCLI, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

BCLI Trading at -62.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.44%, as shares sank -52.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI fell by -59.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw 12.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCLI starting from Setboun David, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Jul 16. After this action, Setboun David now owns 55,000 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., valued at $64,740 using the latest closing price.

ACC International Holdings Ltd, the Member of 10% owner group of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,823 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that ACC International Holdings Ltd is holding 67,053 shares at $105,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

Equity return is now at value -339.90, with -144.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.