Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) went down by -8.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.40. The company's stock price has collected -9.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ :ADAP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADAP is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33. ADAP currently public float of 11.25M and currently shorts hold a 40.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADAP was 1.17M shares.

ADAP’s Market Performance

ADAP stocks went down by -9.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.21% and a quarterly performance of -47.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 444.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.68% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.48% for ADAP stocks with a simple moving average of -29.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ADAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADAP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $3 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2020.

ADAP Trading at -32.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAP fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc saw 279.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADAP starting from Rawcliffe Adrian, who sale 2,776 shares at the price of $8.51 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rawcliffe Adrian now owns 3,076 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, valued at $23,637 using the latest closing price.

TAYTON-MARTIN HELEN KATRINA, the Chief Business Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, sale 200,000 shares at $8.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that TAYTON-MARTIN HELEN KATRINA is holding 0 shares at $1,748,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13713.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stands at -12225.04. The total capital return value is set at -78.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.01. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -33.70 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), the company’s capital structure generated 20.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.08. Total debt to assets is 14.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 217.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.