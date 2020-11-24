Here’s Our Rant About Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) went up by 11.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.88. The company’s stock price has collected 15.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces the Grand Opening of Whole Foods Market, at Valley Ridge Shopping Center in Wayne, NJ

Is It Worth Investing in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE :UBA) Right Now?

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBA is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is -$3.15 below the current price. UBA currently public float of 31.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBA was 411.71K shares.

UBA’s Market Performance

UBA stocks went up by 15.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.94% and a quarterly performance of 44.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.98% for UBA stocks with a simple moving average of 14.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on April 02nd of the current year 2020.

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for UBA stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2017.

UBA Trading at 42.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +44.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBA rose by +15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. saw -43.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBA starting from Colley Bryan O., who purchase 8,200 shares at the price of $9.81 back on Oct 23. After this action, Colley Bryan O. now owns 13,415 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., valued at $80,467 using the latest closing price.

Bannon Kevin j, the Director of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $8.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Bannon Kevin j is holding 45,050 shares at $51,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.85 for the present operating margin

+46.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. stands at +26.90. The total capital return value is set at 3.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA), the company’s capital structure generated 65.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 35.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.