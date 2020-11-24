Here’s Our Rant About Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 12.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.62. The company’s stock price has collected 0.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Large European Pet Store Selects Bridgeline’s Celebros Search Solution to Power Their eCommerce Website

Is It Worth Investing in Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ :BLIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLIN is at 2.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bridgeline Digital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.35, which is $0.98 above the current price. BLIN currently public float of 4.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLIN was 140.00K shares.

BLIN’s Market Performance

BLIN stocks went up by 0.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.70% and a quarterly performance of 0.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.80% for Bridgeline Digital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.59% for BLIN stocks with a simple moving average of 40.06% for the last 200 days.

BLIN Trading at 11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLIN rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Bridgeline Digital Inc. saw 36.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.13 for the present operating margin

+39.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridgeline Digital Inc. stands at -95.20. The total capital return value is set at -106.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -175.54. Equity return is now at value -65.40, with -22.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.