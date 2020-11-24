Here’s How Your Trade Cango Inc. (CANG) Aggressively Right Now

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) went up by 30.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.82. The company’s stock price has collected 36.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Cango Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cango Inc. (NYSE :CANG) Right Now?

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cango Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.60, which is -$4.74 below the current price. CANG currently public float of 20.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CANG was 28.09K shares.

CANG’s Market Performance

CANG stocks went up by 36.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.15% and a quarterly performance of 41.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.02% for Cango Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 87.37% for CANG stocks with a simple moving average of 101.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CANG reach a price target of $11.90. The rating they have provided for CANG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 04th, 2018.

CANG Trading at 103.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 15.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares surge +117.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANG rose by +78.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, Cango Inc. saw -4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+61.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cango Inc. stands at +27.15. The total capital return value is set at 4.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cango Inc. (CANG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.23. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.