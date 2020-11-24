Guess’ Inc. (GES) Just Got Our Attention

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) went up by 8.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s stock price has collected 25.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Peloton, Guess?, Docusign, Zillow Group, or Ambarella?

Is It Worth Investing in Guess’ Inc. (NYSE :GES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GES is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Guess’ Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$3.29 below the current price. GES currently public float of 38.16M and currently shorts hold a 24.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GES was 1.33M shares.

GES’s Market Performance

GES stocks went up by 25.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.77% and a quarterly performance of 44.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for Guess’ Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.79% for GES stocks with a simple moving average of 51.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GES reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for GES stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GES, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

GES Trading at 31.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +30.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES rose by +25.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.63. In addition, Guess’ Inc. saw -22.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from ALBERINI CARLOS, who purchase 83,000 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Sep 10. After this action, ALBERINI CARLOS now owns 321,943 shares of Guess’ Inc., valued at $1,000,150 using the latest closing price.

ALBERINI CARLOS, the CEO and Director of Guess’ Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that ALBERINI CARLOS is holding 238,943 shares at $1,017,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.33 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess’ Inc. stands at +3.55. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.59. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Guess’ Inc. (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 186.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.15. Total debt to assets is 49.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.