Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) went down by -5.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.12. The company’s stock price has collected -6.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that Galiano Gold Reports Q3 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX :GAU) Right Now?

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GAU is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.21, which is $0.7 above the current price. GAU currently public float of 222.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GAU was 1.34M shares.

GAU’s Market Performance

GAU stocks went down by -6.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.30% and a quarterly performance of -30.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Galiano Gold Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.68% for GAU stocks with a simple moving average of -12.23% for the last 200 days.

GAU Trading at -18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -26.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAU fell by -6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2815. In addition, Galiano Gold Inc. saw 16.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAU

The total capital return value is set at -5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.58. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42. Total debt to assets is 0.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.45.