Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.35. The company’s stock price has collected 1.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three Months and Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE :EV) Right Now?

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EV is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.43, which is -$10.81 below the current price. EV currently public float of 104.70M and currently shorts hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EV was 1.69M shares.

EV’s Market Performance

EV stocks went up by 1.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.07% and a quarterly performance of 70.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.39% for Eaton Vance Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.00% for EV stocks with a simple moving average of 62.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EV

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EV reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for EV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 01st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EV, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on August 27th of the current year.

EV Trading at 24.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EV rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.69. In addition, Eaton Vance Corp. saw 43.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.24 for the present operating margin

+79.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Vance Corp. stands at +23.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.25. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Vance Corp. (EV), the company’s capital structure generated 187.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.23. Total debt to assets is 52.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.43.